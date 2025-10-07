Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: 5 Wildcard Entrants Revealed!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up for one of its most intense weeks yet. As the show edges toward a potential double elimination, the makers are also preparing to introduce new wildcard contestants who could shake up existing alliances and strategies inside the house.

Several fresh faces are expected to walk in and bring a new wave of energy to the season. Among the names making the buzz are comedian Prabhas Sreenu, Nikhil Nair, Ramya, Mouneesha Chowdary and Akhil Raj. These new entrants are likely to change the game by challenging the veterans, forming unexpected bonds and adding fresh conflicts that keep the audience hooked.

Reports also suggest that the team has lined up additional wildcard contestants to keep the momentum high. By adding new players and removing weaker ones through double elimination, the makers aim to refresh the show’s dynamics and ensure that the competition stays unpredictable.

While fans are excited about the new arrivals, one contestant has found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Actress Flora Saini, who has survived several nominations thanks to strong fan support, has faced repeated criticism for her low-energy gameplay. Despite warnings from the makers and gentle nudges to be more active, she has largely kept a quiet profile.

During a recent task where housemates named the least deserving player, Flora’s name was picked almost unanimously. She has now been directly nominated for eviction for the next two weeks, a move that clearly signals the makers’ frustration.

With new wildcards entering and a double eviction looming, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house is about to experience a dramatic shake-up. Contestants will have to fight harder than ever to stay relevant as the game enters a high-stakes phase filled with twists, shifting alliances and intense viewer scrutiny.