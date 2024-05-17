Tuchel confirms Bayern Munich exit after Hoffenheim match

Munich, May 17 (IANS) Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will leave the Bundesliga club after their last game of the season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"This is my last press conference on Sabener Strasse (Bayern's training centre)," Tuchel said on Friday. "The agreement from February remains. There were further discussions, but we have not found an agreement on further cooperation. That's why the agreement remains."

On February 21, Bayern made known that Tuchel would be leaving the team at the end of the current season. However, there have been hints lately that the manager and the team were considering the possibility of his continuing on, as a result of a strong show of support from players and fans alike.

Tuchel's original contract ran through 2025, and reports suggested he was looking for an extension through to 2026 if they agreed on him staying.

Bayern has struggled to find a successor for Tuchel since the announcement in February. Tuchel has also been connected to the external replacement of Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick also held discussions before choosing to continue with the Austrian national team, and the German club sought to employ their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, but he chose to stay at Leverkusen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.