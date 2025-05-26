‘Trikal’ brand controversy: MP Minister demands action against proprietors

Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) Amid escalating controversy over a liquor brand ‘Trikal’, senior Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel said that this title has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, and demanded strict action against the proprietors.

Patel said that the word 'Trikal' is related to the Sanatan Dharma, and it is used for Lord Shiva. He stated that using such a title for the liquor brand could be a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, which won't be tolerated.

"Although this brand is not from Madhya Pradesh but Lord Shiva is universal. Wherever this brand was launched, the state government should take prompt action against its proprietors," Patel told IANS.

This new whisky brand was launched by a homegrown liquor company - Radico Khaitan; however, its title ‘Trikal’ drew a mega controversy, for hurting religious sentiments. The whisky is priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500, and debuts in key markets including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, with plans for a wider national and global rollout in the coming months.

Radico’s Managing Director had positioned its launch as a milestone in the company’s premiumisation journey. However, religious gurus, Sanatan Dharam organisations and politicians on Monday lashed out at the company for naming its product as ‘Trikal’, and demanding immediate withdrawal of the product.

The whisky bottle with a teal label also carries a line-drawn figure of a face with closed eyes and a circle on the forehead – allegedly similar to Lord Shiva’s third eye.

Mahant Raju Das Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham said, "I appeal to the owners of Radico Khaitan, please understand, recognise and respect Sanatan Dharma. India is a country rooted in Sanatan culture, where every particle reflects its vastness. Every individual holds deep faith, devotion and reverence for Sanatan."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "It is very unfortunate that not only in our country but in many parts of the world, images of Hindu deities, their symbols and the centres of our faith are being displayed disrespectfully, sometimes on slippers, sometimes on shoes, sometimes on bikinis and sometimes on clothing. This is extremely condemnable, shameful and disrespectful.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that it is a matter of serious concern that companies adopt our religious names for their promotions and personal gain.

Seeking withdrawal of such products or their renaming, the MP said: “I demand that these companies immediately change such names. Any name connected to our culture and heritage deserves respect, and using it in a disrespectful manner is deeply embarrassing for all of us.”

Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj also decried the company’s use of a controversial name to gain publicity.

Seeking immediate check on using such religiously sensitive terms for publicity, he said, “Today they are talking about 'Trikal'; tomorrow it might be about 'Tridev'. They must understand that this is not appropriate. For this, they need to set their own moral standards and adopt ethical values."

