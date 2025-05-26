Former Andhra minister sent to judicial custody in illegal mining case

Amaravati, May 26 (IANS) A court in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Monday sent former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy to judicial custody for 14 days in the illegal quartz mining case.

Kakani, who was arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday, was brought to Nellore under tight security. He was later shifted to Venkatagiri, where he was produced before a court.

After the court sent him to judicial remand, the YSRCP leader was shifted to Nellore Central Jail.

A case was booked against Kakani in Nellore district in February on the allegations of unauthorised mineral extraction and illegal transportation following a complaint by the Mines and Geology Department.

Notices were issued to him by the Nellore Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in connection with the case. However, he failed to appear before the police.

The former minister, who is the fourth accused in the case, had also approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail but did not get any relief.

Last month, police issued a lookout notice against Kakani Govardhan Reddy to prevent him from leaving the country. The notice has been circulated to airports and seaports.

There are allegations that during the YSRCP rule, Kakani was involved in illegal mining of quartz in the Nellore district.

It was alleged that quartz mining continued illegally near Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal, despite the expiration of a mica mining lease near Tatiparthi.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has condemned the arrest of Kakani and alleged that the TDP-led coalition government is targeting him with false cases. It also alleged human Rights violations in the case.

The YSRCP Legal Cell, led by state president Manohar Reddy, alleged that the authorities have unjustly targeted YSRCP leaders with baseless cases, notably against Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who faces fabricated charges despite the Rustum Mica Mines case being closed long ago.

A fresh complaint was filed, and non-bailable sections were added to his case to obstruct his bail prospects, even though the High Court granted bail to the primary accused and two others. This deliberate misuse of law to arrest Kakani under false pretences is a clear attempt to suppress political opposition, Manohar Reddy said.

