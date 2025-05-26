PM Modi to lay foundation stones for Rs 5,536 crore projects in Gujarat tomorrow

Gandhinagar, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a slew of development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore during a special ceremony at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on May 27.

As part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for key initiatives across multiple sectors, with a significant focus on healthcare infrastructure.

One of the major highlights of the event will be the e-foundation laying of a new 1,800-bed hospital in Ahmedabad’s Civil Medical campus. The facility, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 588 crore, is expected to boost healthcare services in the region.

Additionally, citizens will receive the gift of vital health projects worth approximately Rs 672 crore aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of the population. These include the e-inauguration of a satellite centre of the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar.

Built at a cost of Rs 84 crore, this state-of-the-art cardiac and neuro care facility is located within the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital campus and will cater to patients from North Gujarat and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod on Monday.

Addressing a large public gathering, he reflected on the significance of May 26 - the day he took oath as Prime Minister for the first time in 2014 - and thanked the people of Gujarat for their unwavering support and trust.

“The blessings of the people of Gujarat have always given me strength,” PM Modi said.

“It is this trust that fuels my resolve to work tirelessly for the nation,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that over the past decade, India has taken bold, unprecedented decisions, breaking free from decades of stagnation.

“We have left behind an era of despair and entered a new age of confidence and progress,” he remarked.

Speaking on the importance of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), PM Modi emphasised that 140 crore Indians are united in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

“India must manufacture essential goods within the country, from defence equipment to medicines, from smartphones to automobiles,” he said, adding that Indian-made products are now being exported across the globe, including rail and metro technology.

