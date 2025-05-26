Kanimozhi-led delegation meets Slovenian leaders, reaffirms India's stance on terrorism

Ljubljana, May 26 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday met leaders of Slovenia, reiterating India's resolute stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism as part of the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation engaged with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, conveying India’s strong commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue. The Slovenian side reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism as pure evil that cannot be justified in any form.

“Today, as part of an all-party delegation, we met with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric, member of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group. The delegation reaffirmed India’s unwavering and united commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The Slovenian officials expressed solidarity with India and reiterated their firm condemnation of terrorism as an act of pure evil that cannot be justified under any circumstances. We stand together in our shared pursuit of peace, justice, and global cooperation," Kanimozhi posted on X.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation also includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal; and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

The delegation elaborated India's 'new normal' of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and appreciated Slovenia's unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its support to India in its fight against terror during their meeting with Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Office of the Prime Minister of Slovenia.

“Honoured to engage in dialogue with Vojko Volk, State Secretary/National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Office of the Prime Minister, during the all-Party delegation visit to Slovenia. Reiterated India's unwavering zero tolerance policy on terrorism and appreciated Slovenia’s clear and firm condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack,” Kanimozhi posted on X.

Ashok Mittal also took to social media appreciating Slovenia’s resolute stance against terrorism and their commitment to work with India

“In Ljubljana, Slovenia, we had an insightful meeting with Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Prime Minister’s Office. Our dialogue centred on global peace, counter-terrorism, and strategic cooperation. It was heartening to witness Slovenia’s firm stance against terrorism and their commitment to working with India for a more secure, resilient future. Diplomacy continues to be a powerful force in fostering global understanding and joint action against terrorism,” Mittal said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang regarding India's relations with the European country and stance against cross-border terrorism.

“India and Slovenia share a warm and friendly relationship marked by mutual trust and shared values. As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia is also playing an important role in global discussions on counter-terrorism and the promotion of global peace. India's message of national unity on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on ending terror globally,” the Indian Embassy in Slovenia posted on X.

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, was received by Ambassador Narang and Embassy officials on their arrival in Slovenia.

It reached Slovenia following a successful visit to Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.