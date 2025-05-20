Tribute to Adi Shankracharya: MP approves Rs 2,100 crore to develop Omkareshwar area

Bhopal/Indore, May 20 (IANS) As a mark of respect to Adi Shankracharya -- the revered Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher and teacher of Advaita Vedanta -- the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a budget of Rs 2,100 crore for the development project in Omkareshwar around his statue.

"The project is designed to provide easier access for scholars seeking to deepen their understanding of Hinduism and Sanatan culture," said Kailash Vijayvargiya, the state Urban Development Minister.

"As we have developed Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, which has improved tourist influx by 30-40 times, thereby boosting the per capita income of people of Ujjain, the initiatives in Omkreshwar will give a push to the local economy and tourism," he added.

The state Cabinet has decided to approve the fund, and work on the project will start soon, the Minister said soon after the cabinet meeting in Indore on Tuesday.

Adi Shankaracharya was an Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher and teacher (acharya) of Advaita Vedanta.

Several texts suggest Shankara's schooling with Govindapada happened along the river Narmada in Omkareshwar. The project encompasses several key components, including the Shankaracharya Museum, the Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta, and the Advaita Forest.

The museum will feature a 3D hologram projection gallery, nine exhibition galleries, an IMAX theatre, and a cultural boat ride, offering visitors an immersive experience into the life and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya, the minister informed.

The Advaita Vedanta Institute aims to promote the study of Advaita philosophy, fostering academic research and discourse.

"The initiative aims to transform Omkareshwar into a significant religious and cultural tourism hub, with the centrepiece being a 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya – already installed, the minister said.

Unveiled on September 21, 2023, the Statue of Oneness stands on Mandhata Island in Omkareshwar.

Designed by artist Vasudeo Kamath, the statue draws inspiration from Raja Ravi Verma's depiction of Adi Shankaracharya.

It portrays the revered philosopher as a 12-year-old and was constructed using metal collected from over 23,000 gram panchayats across India.

The statue is mounted on a 75-foot platform, enhancing its grandeur. Additionally, a 36-hectare Advaita Forest is being developed to provide a serene environment for meditation and ecological awareness.

This green space is expected to attract spiritual seekers and environmentalists alike. The broader vision of the project includes integrating Omkareshwar into a larger tourism circuit, linking it with other religious towns in Madhya Pradesh.

The government's investment in this initiative underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting India's spiritual heritage while boosting tourism and local economic development.

Officials believe the project will significantly enhance Omkareshwar's appeal as a pilgrimage destination, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond.

With substantial funding allocated and construction progressing, the Oneness project is poised to become a landmark of cultural and spiritual significance, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's status as a centre for religious tourism and philosophical learning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.