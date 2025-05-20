May 21 Bank Holiday or not?

As May 21 draws near, everyone is curious about whether banks will be open or not on this day. As per RBI guidelines, banks maintain a predefined holiday schedule based on festivals, special days, and other reasons for closure.

No Special Occasions or Festivals on May 21

After cross-checking the list of holidays provided by the RBI, it does not seem that May 21 falls on any significant festival or special event that would attract a bank holiday. Hence, banks are expected to function normally on this day.

RBI Guidelines for Bank Holidays

The RBI releases a calendar of holidays for banks every year, including information regarding the nature of the holiday (negotiable instruments act, real-time gross settlement, or fiscal year). Banks must adhere to the instructions and mark the indicated holidays.

Banks Will Operate as Usual on May 21

Since there are no celebrations or festivities on May 21, banks are likely to work as per their normal timings. There should not be any hindrance in customers accessing banking facilities such as deposits, withdrawal, and transactions.

Conclusion

In summary, May 21 is not a bank holiday, and banks will operate as normal as per RBI guidelines. Customers should schedule their banking tasks accordingly and be assured that they will be able to use banking services on this day.

