H-1B Visa Registrations Drop 25%: Trump’s policies, sharp hike in application fees blamed

Applications for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2025-26 have declined by 25%, with only 358,737 candidates applying for permits to work in the United States.

According to data released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), only 120,141 applications were shortlisted for the annual cap of 85,000 visas — a 27% decrease from the previous year.

In comparison, 479,953 applications were submitted for FY 2024-25, with 135,137 shortlisted. The year before that saw a whopping 780,884 applications, of which 188,400 were selected. The trend indicates a sharp decline in application volume over the past three years.

Analysts attribute this drop to several factors, including the sharp increase in registration fees — from $10 to $215 — and stricter immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The policies have led to heightened scrutiny, expanded documentation requirements, and social media vetting, prompting many applicants to adopt a cautious approach.

Further adding to the uncertainty is the ambiguity surrounding Optional Practical Training (OPT), which has discouraged many students from applying for H-1B visas.

India remains one of the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program. Every year, a significant number of students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana pursue higher education in U.S. universities. However, evolving U.S. immigration policies continue to cast a shadow over their long-term career prospects.