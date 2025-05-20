Bengaluru Doctor Sues BBMP for ₹50 Lakh Due to Health Issues Caused by Bad Roads

A Bengaluru-based doctor, Dhivya Kiran, 43, has served a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), demanding ₹50 lakh in compensation for physical pain, mental stress, and medical expenses caused by the city’s poorly maintained roads. The notice also seeks an additional ₹10,000 for legal charges.

Dr. Kiran, a resident of Richmond Town, claimed that commuting on the city’s pothole-filled, broken, and uneven roads has caused severe neck and back pain. He said the jerks and movements while travelling have made it difficult to use autos and two-wheelers, and even cab rides offer only limited comfort.

He stated that he had to consult five orthopedic specialists and made four emergency hospital visits due to acute pain. He now depends on regular painkillers, injections, and other treatments. The ongoing discomfort has affected his sleep, daily routine, and professional life.

In the legal notice, Dr. Kiran mentioned that despite being a tax-paying citizen contributing to the city’s development, he is forced to suffer due to BBMP’s negligence in maintaining basic public infrastructure. He claims to be undergoing continuous physical agony, emotional trauma, and financial burden.

The notice demands ₹50 lakh for past and future medical expenses, emotional distress, loss of normal life, and travel costs for medical consultations. If BBMP does not respond within 15 days, Dr. Kiran has stated that he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).