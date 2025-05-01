Trailer of Soori's 'Maaman' promises engaging family drama

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The makers of director Prasanth Pandiyaraj's upcoming family entertainer 'Maaman', featuring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, on Thursday released the trailer of the film.

Soori, who shared the link to the trailer on his timeline on X, said, "The #Maaman trailer is here—perfect for a full-on family celebration! Don’t miss the fun! Directed by @p_santh. A @HeshamAWmusic Musical. Produced by @kumarkarupannan @larkstudios1"

He then went on to express his May Day wishes and thank audiences for their wishes and love for their film's trailer.

The trailer opens with Soori coming and telling his pregnant sister that her unborn child had now developed ears and could listen to what people were speaking. From that time on, he says, "I will be the one to talk to him."

He begins to tell the unborn child, "The first face you will see when you are born in this world is that of your uncle. From bathing you to ensuring that you are not bitten by ants and insects, I will be the one to take care of you."

The trailer then goes onto show that Soori's family is a huge family with Rajkiran playing his dad and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing his wife.

He goes on to tell the child that his uncle (referring to himself) would move mountains, if he asked and then lists all that he will do for the child.

Life, the trailer shows, is a celebration for the child and his uncle (Soori) for a while. However, a fight breaks out between Soori's sister's family and his and the elders part ways. However, the uncle is unable to forget his love for his nephew...

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film will also feature Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

Expectations for the film are high for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is best known for having directed the popular hit series, ‘Vilangu’. Next, Soori has again teamed up with producer K Kumar, the man who produced the actor’s earlier superhit film ‘Garudan’ as well.

