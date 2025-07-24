War 2 Movie: Jr NTR Fans' Love Reach the Skies Ahead of Trailer Release

Jr. NTR has one of the largest fan followings among all actors in South India. Time and again, fans have proved how much they love NTR. In fact, their love was clearly visible during the release of Devara Part 1. With it being a solo NTR film in nearly six years, fans thronged to the screen in domestic as well as international markets and made Devara one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema last year.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Devara managed to generate significant revenue at the box office, and the same fans are already preparing to celebrate NTR's upcoming film, War 2. NTR will be playing the role of antagonist for the first time in his career. War 2 will be released alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie, and even though the film's teaser did receive many mixed reactions, expectations are skyrocketing with each passing day, thanks to NTR fans' widespread promotions.

Now, in a unique way, NTR fans from Melbourne used flight smoke to light up the sky with NTR WAR 2, and as a result, the War 2 movie alongside NTR's name has been trending globally since morning. The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow, July 25.

Director Ayan Mukherji, who is a big name in Bollywood, directed the movie, and it's a sequel to the 2019 hit War. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, and his character faces a tough and cruel antagonist in Jr. NTR. There are many hopes and expectations lying on the project, and if the film manages to get good word of mouth on its opening day, then the sky is the limit for the NTR film.