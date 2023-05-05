Vijay Deverakonda Kushi's First Song To Be Released On This Date

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi is one of the most anticipated love dramas in pan Indian space. The promotional campaign is in full swing for the film. The poster of the first song from the film.

The poster is to publicize the arrival of the first song from the album. The poster is a riveting one as we seen Vijay and Sam in a romantic mood. The song is titled Naa Roja Nuvve.

The poster and aesthetic are very romantic and it has the right essence. The song will be out on the 9th of this month. The same is highlighted in the poster.

Kushi is directed by Siva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Kushi is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu cinema and it is getting a pan South Indian releas