Prabhas, Ram Charan Loved Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser

The teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, a comedy caper featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka was unveiled a few days back and it opened to a great response.

Now, Prabhas and Ram Charan who are two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema now. The star duo has now promoted Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

The other day, Prabhas shared the recently released teaser of the film. Prabhas said the teaser looks very entertaining and he also wished the entire time all the best.

Now, today, Ram Charan appreciated the teaser as he tweeted “Loved the #MissShettyMrPolishetty teaser, looks refreshing 😃 Good luck to the entire team.”

The fact that Ram Charan and Prabhas have started to hype up the teaser of the film comes as a huge boost to the cast and crew.

The teaser shows Naveen Polishetty as a standup comedian and Anushka as a chef. It opened to a good response from common audience. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced under UV Creations banner.