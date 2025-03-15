Trolls Fail to Stop Rampage of Ketika Sharma's Adhi Dha Surprisu from Robhinhood

Ketika Sharma recently made her debut in item songs with Adhi Dha Surprisu from the upcoming film Robinhood, starring Nithiin. The song has gone viral, but not without controversy. It faced heavy criticism for its dance moves, which many deemed inappropriate. In the song, Ketika pulls her skirt from her navel and hits herself on the bottom, which sparked outrage among viewers.

The item song was choreographed by Sekhar Master, who, along with Ketika, became a target for trolling by netizens. Despite the backlash, Ketika has continued to promote the song, sharing reels of her performance that are still trending.

This isn’t the first time a song has faced such criticism. Dabidi Dabidi from Daaku Maharaaj also received similar negative reactions.

Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to release on March 28. The film's team has described it as a fun and clean entertainer, promising a riot of laughter without any vulgarity. Despite the trolling, Ketika Sharma continues to stay focused on her career and promote her work.