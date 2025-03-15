Uber to provide ₹7,500 if customers miss flight due to delay

Cab aggregator company Uber has launched a new service called ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover,’ offering ₹7,500 to customers who miss their flight due to road delays. Currently, the cover is available only in Mumbai and can be availed if the customer's drop location is the airport.

The insurance cover also includes outpatient department (OPD) and medical expenses in case the customer is involved in an accident while en route to the airport.

According to reports, Uber has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to provide this cover.

This development comes a few months after a consumer court in Delhi ordered Uber to pay over ₹50,000 to a man who missed his flight due to the company’s failure to provide a timely cab.

It has been reported that Uber will offer the ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover’ for an additional cost of ₹3. To be eligible for the cover, customers must submit a claim form, booking details, flight ticket, confirmation from the airline about the missed flight, and a crossed cheque for NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer).

Uber also clarified that "the time of booking and travel should be realistic," advising customers to have a buffer time of at least 90 to 120 minutes before their flight.