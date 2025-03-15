Did Ibrahim Ali Khan threaten to assault a Pak journalist over 'Nadaaniyan' review?

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie "Nadaaniyan" did not sit well with the audience. In fact, the newcomer has been subjected to trolls for his unflattering performance.

Ibrahim has reportedly entered into a feud with the Pakistani critic, Tamur Iqbal regarding his review of the film. He had accused the debutant of getting a nose job in his review.

Tamur recently took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of his alleged unpleasant conversation with Ibrahim.

Going by the post, Ibrahim allegedly wrote "Tamur… almost like Taimoor… you got my brother's name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you."

He added "Ugly goddamn piece of sht… I feel bad for you and your family… and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are… you walking piece of scum."

Tamur also reacted to this saying, "Hahahahaha, see, that’s my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie."

"Not that fake Cornetto-mushy, cringy human. But hey, yes, that nose job comment was in bad taste. The rest I totally own up to. Massive fan of your dad—don’t let him down", he added.

Sharing the screenshot of the chat on his IG, Tamur wrote, "Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s outstanding raging response from his verified acc on my insta story after I mocked his debut movie Nadaaniyan. Good luck to you dude."

It is also reported that following this heated exchange, Ibrahim has blocked Tamur on Instagram.

Premiered on Netflix on March 7, "Nadaaniyan" has been receiving a lot of criticism for its storyline, dialogues, and performances. The Shauna Gautam's directorial also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead.

