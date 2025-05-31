Sreeleela Engagement Party or Not? Here's The Truth

Tollywood actress Sreeleela is doing back-to-back films, and she is even set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan with Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. She is also trying to complete her MBBS and has already started her entrepreneurial journey. Even though Sreeleela is yet to get a blockbuster in Telugu, she is currently the leading actress in the industry and is working with almost all of the top heroes.

Owing to her massive popularity, Sreeleela is always in the headlines. Initially, there were rumors of her link-up with Kartik Aaryan, her Aashiqui 3 co-star. Now, speculations started doing the rounds about her engagement after she wrote "Big Day" on her Instagram.

The videos showed Sreeleela participating in a traditional Telugu ceremony with her family. Now, it has become clear whether she has actually gotten engaged or not. According to the Telugu Tithi, Sreeleela's birthday was yesterday (May 30), and her mother invited the families of fellow Tollywood people to celebrate the special day.

Reports indicate that the same tradition occurs every year at Sreeleela's home, which explains the sudden festive atmosphere there; therefore, the rumors of her engagement are not true.