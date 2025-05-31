AP DSC 2025 Exam Schedule and Hall Tickets Out Today, May 31: Check at apdsc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced the schedule for the DSC 2025 exams. The exams will be held from June 6 to June 30 in two shifts daily. The first shift runs from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. However, exams for Principal, PGT, and PD posts will be three hours long, held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Additionally, there will be an English Language Skill Test for TGT, PGT, and Principal posts lasting 1.5 hours.

A total of 16,347 posts are available in this year's Mega DSC recruitment, attracting over 3.35 lakh candidates who have applied. The Hall Tickets for the DSC 2025 exams were released today, May 31, and candidates can download them from the official website apdsc.apcfss.in.

Due to server issues during the initial release, authorities have increased server capacity to ensure smooth downloads. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible and carry a printed copy along with valid ID proof to the examination center.

The exams will be conducted online across Andhra Pradesh. Officials have also indicated that there may be a 4 to 5-day break during the exam period due to scheduling conflicts with some central government exams; further details will be shared soon.

The AP DSC syllabus was released in November last year, and officials have confirmed there will be no extension in the exam schedule deadline.

Steps to Download AP DSC 2025 Hall Tickets:

Visit the official website apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the link for "AP DSC 2025 Hall Tickets"

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit and view your hall ticket

Download and print the hall ticket for exam day

Candidates must bring the hall ticket and a valid photo ID to the exam center for entry.

This year’s DSC recruitment covers various teaching posts, and the online exams aim to fill vacancies efficiently across the state. Candidates are encouraged to prepare well and check the official website regularly for updates.