Prabhas and Mahesh Babu Reject Rs 25 Cr Deal Due to Reputation Concerns!

Leading Tollywood actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have recently taken a firm stand against promoting real estate brands that lack strong credibility and reputation. Despite lucrative offers, both stars are choosing to avoid associations with property developers that are not firmly established in the market.

Reports reveal that Prabhas was offered a staggering Rs 25 crore to front a real estate advertising campaign. However, the actor promptly declined, signaling his reluctance to be involved in commercial endorsements, particularly in the unpredictable property sector.

Following this, the same real estate firm approached Mahesh Babu with hopes of securing his endorsement. Yet, Mahesh also turned down the proposal, expressing concerns about the possible negative impact on his image if the project encounters any issues or controversies in the future.

Industry insiders note that this cautious approach by top celebrities is a direct response to the troubles faced by several public figures who previously promoted real estate ventures that eventually collapsed or were embroiled in legal troubles.

As the real estate market continues to face uncertainties, these actors are placing greater emphasis on safeguarding their personal brand and public trust. Rather than chasing high-value deals, their priority is to align only with ventures that offer long-term reliability and transparency.

In an environment where a single failure can tarnish reputations, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu’s decision highlights the increasing importance of choosing endorsements carefully, especially in sectors fraught with risk.