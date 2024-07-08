See Who Mahesh Babu's Tutor is for His Next Film with SS Rajamouli

After the release of 'RRR', SS Rajamouli announced his next project with superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor recently returned from a vacation with his family and is now back home. Mahesh Babu is expected to join the movie's preparations and workshops in a few days.

According to reports, veteran actor Nassar will train the actors for this project. Nassar is known for his expertise in Telugu and Tamil literature. He is well-suited to conduct workshops focusing on dialectical nuances and accurate word articulation.

Mahesh Babu and Nassar have collaborated on several movies, including Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, and Aagadu. Nassar's workshops are considered valuable additions to the SSR project. Notably, Nassar had previously worked with Rajamouli, playing the role of Bijjala Deva in Bahubali.

Vijayendhra Prasad wrote the script of the movie, and the film talks about Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a prominent role.

