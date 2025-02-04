Sankranthiki Vastunnam Breaks Records with 246.6% ROI

In a record feat, Sankranthiki Vastunnam has come out as the most profitable Telugu film of recent times. It has not only broken the records but has also set a new benchmark for the industry. The film has been made with a small budget of Rs 50 crore. It has shown a staggering total profit of Rs 123.20 crore. Lifetime earnings were Rs 173.30 crore.

More interesting is the 246.6% ROI on investment that this film has secured over other blockbusters in Telugu, like HanuMan and Pushpa. While HanuMan saw a great return of 235% ROI, Pushpa registered an impressive 150% ROI. But, it is Sankranthiki Vastunnam who left all others behind.

Some of the most obvious reasons behind this film's commercial success include the smart budgeting and powerful comedy content that came to strike with audiences during festival seasons. Among other regional success stories, in Karnataka, this film had particularly collected Rs 10 crore selling at a value of Rs 1.5 crore.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam broke all records when it came to profitability. So, the industry has received an important message here: that well-crafted, budget-friendly films can turn out to give extraordinary returns. As the movie continues to soak in its triumph, it has already set new standards for Telugu cinema as a whole and will inspire several filmmakers to challenge the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

