Janhvi Kapoor Burnt Her Back at Param Sundari Shoot in Kerala

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a photo of herself on social media with a sunburn she got while shooting for her upcoming movie Param Sundari in Kerala. Despite the pain, she remained cheerful and posted the picture with the caption “Burnt.” Known for her hard work, Janhvi continues to show her dedication, no matter the challenge.

This isn’t the first time Janhvi has pushed through difficult situations. While training for her role in Mr and Mrs Mahi, she dislocated both of her shoulders and tore ligaments in each arm. Even though the injury was serious, Janhvi didn't give up. She had also faced a similar injury while filming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which nearly required surgery.

In Param Sundari, Janhvi stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and the movie is set for release on July 25, 2025. The film centers on a love story between Sidharth's character, a North Indian boy, and Janhvi's character, a South Indian girl. Produced by Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan, head of Maddock Films, compared Param Sundari to the romantic films of legendary director Mani Ratnam. He also hinted at a high-tech element in the storyline, with a cultural richness that draws parallels to films like Kantara. Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing and the story that’s already creating a lot of buzz.

Janhvi’s year is packed with exciting projects. She will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Additionally, she will be seen in the Telugu film RC 16 with Ram Charan, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

With so many big projects lined up, Janhvi Kapoor is ready to shine on screen, and her fans are eagerly awaiting her next performances.