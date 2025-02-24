Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi Remake: Akshay Kumar to Replace Venkatesh Daggubati!

The massive success of Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam has once again turned the tide in favor of producer Dil Raju. The film's triumph has not only restored his winning streak but also boosted his confidence in his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, reports are surfacing about his collaboration with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a Hindi remake of the film. However, several challenges stand in the way.

According to industry sources, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025, raking in over ₹300 crore at the box office. The film’s success can be attributed to Venkatesh’s impeccable comic timing, Aishwarya Rajesh’s authentic Godavari dialect, the charm of child artist Revanth, and Bheems Ceciroleo’s hit soundtrack. Above all, its deep-rooted regional flavor struck a chord with Telugu audiences.

However, adapting the film for Bollywood is a tricky task. Many Hindi remakes of South Indian hits have struggled to capture the essence of the originals. The failure of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s remake (Shehzada) has made Bollywood actors cautious about taking on remakes. Dil Raju himself faced setbacks when he attempted to remake F2, which was ultimately released as a dubbed version instead.

One of the biggest hurdles in remaking Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam is its strong festival-centric theme, which may not translate seamlessly to a Hindi-speaking audience. Finding a director who can replicate Anil Ravipudi’s unique comic sensibilities will also be a challenge.

Additionally, the underperformance of recent South-to-Bollywood remakes like Jersey, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Baby John raises concerns about the potential fate of this project. With the Telugu film’s OTT release on the horizon, the remake’s appeal might diminish further.

If the project moves forward, significant modifications will be required to make it resonate with the Bollywood audience. Whether Dil Raju and Akshay Kumar can overcome these obstacles remains to be seen.