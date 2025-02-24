Rubina Dilaik beats 'Monday blues' with a dollop of yellow

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Popular television star Rubina Dilaik brightens up her Monday with a splash of sunshine yellow, beating the blues in style.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a string of pictures, where she is seen standing in front of a bright blue background dressed in a bright yellow Indian wear. The actress’ vibrant look radiates positivity, setting the perfect mood for the week ahead as she posed for the lens.

“Beating your Monday Blues with my brightest Yellow streak,” she wrote as the caption.

Yellow seems to be Rubina’s favourite colour as earlier this month, the actress brought out her inner ‘desi girl’ in a similar shade.

Rubina took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures of herself dressed in a mustard coloured traditional kurta set with delicate pearls, embroidered flowers, lace trims at the hemline and sleeves.

For the caption, she wrote: “Desi Girl” along with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Rubina is currently seen on the second season of the popular reality show "Laughter Chefs", where she has teamed up with singer Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the two were last seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14".

The latest season of "Laughter Chefs" will see some new faces like Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Rahul Vaidya. "Laughter Chefs Season 2" premiered on January 25 this year.

The last season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

