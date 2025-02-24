Opposition is Must in Democracy: YSRCP Boycotts Governor's Speech

The YSRCP maintains that for democracy to be safeguarded in Andhra Pradesh, a strong opposition is essential. However, with no response from either the Governor or the Speaker, the YSRCP decided to boycott the Governor’s speech.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session commenced on Monday morning. Shortly after the Governor began his address, YSRCP members staged a protest, demanding that they be granted the status of the main opposition party to voice public concerns. They insisted that democracy must be upheld as per the principles of the Constitution. With no response forthcoming, YSRCP members, led by YS Jagan, walked out of the Assembly in protest.

Speaking on the matter, YSRCP MLC Botsa stated, "An Assembly must have both a ruling party and an opposition, and the role of the opposition holds great significance. If the people's voices are to be heard, we must be granted opposition status. Without an opposition, who will represent the struggles of the people and farmers? That is why we have been raising our voices for recognition as the main opposition."

Botsa further criticized the government's inaction, saying, "People across the state are facing severe hardships, yet the government has taken no steps to address the plight of farmers. All they say is that they are in talks with the central government and making efforts, but there are no real outcomes. The minimum support price for chili crops must be announced immediately. When we fight for farmers, cases are filed against us. The so-called ‘guarantee’ of the ruling alliance has proven to be a deception. Even after nine months, the much-touted ‘Super Six’ promises remain unfulfilled. That is why we will continue our struggle on the ground and hold the government accountable."

YSRCP MLA Chandrasekhar also lashed out at the ruling alliance, questioning, "Why is the opposition being deliberately denied its rightful status? Is the opposition not a part of democracy?" The YSRCP members also strongly condemned the government's ban on media coverage of the Assembly proceedings, including restrictions placed on channels like Sakshi TV.