Dil Raju: ₹120 Crore Goes to Hero in ₹300 Crore Film

Producer Dil Raju has said that rising film budgets have become a major challenge for the film industry. While producers are trying to reduce production costs, he believes that actors' remuneration has not come down despite changes in the market.

Speaking about the issue, Dil Raju explained that a large share of a big film's budget goes to the lead actor. He said that in a film made with a budget of around ₹300 crore, nearly ₹120 crore may be paid as the hero's remuneration. According to him, this leaves producers, distributors and exhibitors carrying most of the financial risk if the film does not perform well.

Dil Raju said he now prefers working with actors who understand the current market conditions. Before signing a project, he discusses the expected theatrical and non-theatrical earnings with the hero and explains how much the film is likely to recover.

He added that after estimating the revenue, he discusses a fair payment structure with the actor. According to him, some heroes understand the financial realities, while others are still following the old remuneration model.

The producer suggested that heroes should move from fixed salaries to a profit-sharing system. He believes this model would reduce the financial burden on producers and encourage actors to take greater responsibility for a film's success.

Dil Raju pointed out that many leading Bollywood stars have already adopted the profit-sharing model. He said he is working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar under similar agreements.

According to Dil Raju, if more actors accept revenue-sharing deals, film budgets can be managed more effectively and the overall financial health of the industry will improve.

Also read: Rukmini Vasanth Latest Pics: Kantara and Toxic Actress Stuns