Samantha’s Rumored Cozy Moment with Raj Nidimoru at Dubai Fashion Week Goes Viral

A new Instagram reel showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu holding hands with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru is taking the internet by storm. In the clip, Samantha can be seen sharing highlights from her appearance at the Dubai Fashion Week, where she met renowned fashion designer Kresha Bajaj.

But it is Samantha’s heartfelt moment with her rumored beau Raj Nidimoru that is dominating the headlines, as fans are elated that the actress is seemingly making her relationship known to the public. This is the latest spark in a series of affectionate moments the pair have shared publicly in candid photos, cozy selfies and now this viral reel.

Neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed anything publicly, but the affectionate footage and social media buzz continue to fuel the “are they or aren’t they” narrative, with fans even cheekily calling the hypothetical couple “SamRaj.” As more snippets from their time together surface online, the guessing game across social platforms is only intensifying.

In a heartfelt Instagram moment, Samantha also shared a warm embrace with Kresha, highlighting their friendship and celebrating the designer’s big moment. The bond between designer and muse shone through, adding an emotional touch to the glitz of fashion week.

Samantha’s appearance was not just a friendly cameo. She brought her signature elegance to the event, draped in a shimmering golden saree by Kresha herself. The outfit radiated luxury with subtle sequined motifs and soft flowing grace that stood out under the Dubai lights. Her effortless charm, combined with Kresha’s spotlight, created the kind of viral buzz that fashion lovers and fans could not resist.