Samantha Reveals The Reason For Her Divorce With Chay

Actor Naga Chaitanya has begun the movie promotions of his upcoming movie Custody. Whenever Naga Chaitanya or Samantha appears in the media, the first and foremost question is about Samantha or his divorce from her.

No interviewer leaves him and Sam without asking personal questions. During the ongoing Custody movie promotions, Chaitu has been asked about the nature of the relationship between him and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor shared, "Yes. It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life."

He added that the Shaakuntalam actress is a lovely person and that she deserves all the happiness. "It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about," he added.

Samantha might have heard of Chaitu's comments. She shared a post on Instagram in the form of a quote: "We are all one. Only egos, beliefs and fears separate us".

Is this reason for their divorce? What does Samantha's cryptic post mean? Let us know what you think!