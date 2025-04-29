Rashmika, Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi Said No to Nithiin?

Tollywood actor Nithiin has been struggling for a long time to find a hit at the box office. He had high expectations for Robin Hood, but it turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of his career. Nithiin was confident when Venky Kudumula came with the script, as they delivered a blockbuster in Bheeshma. However, replicating the success is challenging, and the comedy from five years ago is no longer gaining acceptance.

Robinhood fell flat, and Nithiin faced flak for choosing a script that's typical in Telugu commercial movies. Even the little cameo by David Warner didn't help. Sreeleela, who had been eagerly awaiting a Telugu hit for a long time, also failed to find success with Robinhood. All in all, the movie wasn't just a giant loss financially but also raises doubts about Nithiin's future projects.

Nithiin now has two projects in hand. One is Thammudu, directed by Venu Sriram, and Yellamma, helmed by Venu Yeldandi. The hero holds high expectations for both projects, as they have the potential to significantly impact his career. Especially with Yellamma, Nithiin and Dil Raju are taking extra care to ensure that the film comes out just right.

Until a few days ago, Sai Pallavi was confirmed as the female lead for the film, and now it's being reported that the talented actress has reportedly declined the offer. Even though the reasons are unknown, it is a big blow to the film's team, as Sai Pallavi is that actress who has proved time and again that she can excel in any role.

Now, the makers are on the hunt to find the lead actress for Nithiin. The actor, who has made it a habit to always work with top-tier actresses, has scored giant hits with this formula. Be it Nithya Menon, Samantha, or Rashmika, they have all acted with Nithiin. But now the situation has changed.

Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly unavailable to allot dates for Yellamma. Sai Pallavi declined the role, and Keerthy Suresh is busy with her assignments in Tamil and Hindi. The makers might look to pitch Sreeleela for Yellamma, but after Robinhood's debacle, it remains to be seen if Sreeleela wants her and Niithiin's pair to repeat again.

Nithiin's big hope in Yellamma has a new problem to solve, and the team has decided to take the movie on to sets after the cast is finalized.