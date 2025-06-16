The Rajasaab Teaser: Vintage Prabhas Humor is Back with a Bang!

The Rajasaab teaser has been released, and it was filled with Maruthi-mark comic timing, and one of the main highlights of the movie is, in fact, Prabhas. Prabhas, who has been starring in serious pan-Indian films, has decided to take a refreshing break and show off his comic side to TFI audiences.

Even fans of the star wanted to see him in a fun-filled role, and there is no one better than Maruthi to bring a different side to Prabhas. Maruthi is known to showcase his heroes differently, and the same is clearly visible in the highly entertaining Rajasaab teaser.

The Rajasaab Teaser: Prabhas Breathes Life Back to Horror Comedies

Once an actor becomes a star and achieves a pan-Indian craze, they will look to do films that suit their image. However, Prabhas has consistently demonstrated that he defies this norm. Despite scaling heights that were never seen before for Tollywood with Bahubali, the actor has always tried to experiment with different genres, and with The Rajasaab, Prabhas will surely give life to the forgotten horror comedy genre.

Many films will take inspiration from The Rajasaab, and hopefully top stars will follow Prabhas' route and start encouraging comedies, which have gone completely null in Telugu cinema of late. Actors, especially stars, should be willing to experiment and encourage young filmmakers to approach them with intriguing scripts.

Regardless of the outcome of his films, Prabhas deserves praise for identifying talent and securing films with new directors. After Bahubali, Prabhas starred in Saaho alongside Sujeeth, and despite the film being an average performer at the box office, Sujeeth has demonstrated that he is likely to become one of the top directors in Telugu cinema in the coming years.

Even with Kalki, Prabhas played a crucial role in supporting Nag Ashwin's ambitious vision. is a true testament to his legacy in Telugu cinema, and The Rajasaab will be another shining feather in Prabhas' coveted filmography that will be remembered and cherished by fans.