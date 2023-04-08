Pushpa 2 First Look: Is It Original Or Fan-Made?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans have been waiting for Pushpa 2 updates. The makers of the film unveiled a new poster along with a concept teaser on Friday. The teaser is garnering millions of views on YouTube, and is trending.

Bunny's first look poster from Pushpa 2 didn't receive the expected response. Bunny is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster.

Questions are being raised on social media. Was it fan-made and an original poster? It is an orginal poster made by the makers, but the poster failed to live up to the expectations. On Rashmika's birthday also, Pushpa 2 makers unleashed an old still of hers.

Looking at the Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj's and Rashmika aka Srivalli's recently released pictures from Pushpa 2, it seems they are old photos and are not up to the mark. Did you like Bunny's first-look poster of Pushpa 2? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.