Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Day 24 - Saturday Witnesses Big Jump!
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a box office sensation in India since its release on December 5, 2024. On its 24th day of release, the film earned ₹12.50 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to an astounding ₹1,141.35 crore. Saturday (Day 24) witnessed a significant jump in collections, with the film grossing ₹12.50 crore, a notable increase from the previous day’s earnings.
Here’s the day-wise box office collection in India:
Day 1: ₹164.25 crore
Day 2: ₹93.8 crore
Day 3: ₹119.25 crore
Day 4: ₹141.05 crore
Day 5: ₹64.45 crore
Day 6: ₹51.55 crore
Day 7: ₹43.35 crore
Day 8: ₹37.9 crore
Day 9: ₹36.4 crore
Day 10: ₹63.3 crore
Day 11: ₹76.6 crore
Day 12: ₹27.75 crore
Day 13: ₹24.25 crore
Day 14: ₹20.8 crore
Day 15: ₹17.65 crore
Day 16: ₹14.3 crore
Day 17: ₹24.75 crore
Day 18: ₹32.95 crore
Day 19: ₹13 crore
Day 20: ₹14.5 crore
Day 21: ₹19.5 crore
Day 22: ₹10.5 crore
Day 23: ₹8.75 crore
Day 24: ₹12.5 crore
A Phenomenal Success
Pushpa 2 has solidified its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The sequel continues the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, whose rise in the world of crime is captured through stunning action sequences and intense drama. Directed by Sukumar, the film's captivating storyline, powerful performances, and unforgettable dialogues have resonated strongly with audiences across India.
Despite competition from other major films, Pushpa 2 has continued to perform well, with consistent earnings in both urban centers and smaller towns. Its massive appeal across the country highlights the lasting impact of the Pushpa franchise.
With Pushpa 2 still drawing significant crowds to theaters, it is expected to continue its strong run for the coming weeks, further cementing its place in Indian cinema history. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj, combined with Sukumar’s direction and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, has ensured that the film remains a fan favorite.
As the film reaches new milestones, the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule can take pride in what has become a record-breaking success at the Indian box office.