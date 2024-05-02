Prashanth Neel To Have A Packed Schedule: Deets Inside

Director Prashanth Neel has been flooded with multiple offers after the smash success of the KGF franchise. Tollywood actors Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun are showing keen interest in working with him. Neel has to wrap up Salaar 2 and KGF 3 in the coming years. He will soon begin the work of Salaar 2.

Prabhas has allocated a bunch of dates for the shoot of the sequel. The actor has to shoot for some action episodes as early as he can. The audience have pinned huge hopes on Salaar 2, which will hit the screens in the Summer of 2025.

Neel has also agreed to do a movie with Jr NTR, but the latter has to wrap up the shoot of Devara and War 2 first. Neel is also planning to start Tarak's film in October this year. If the director begins Jr NTR's movie and Salaar 2, he is going to have a tight schedule.

