Alec Baldwin talks about his plan to have another baby with wife Hilaria

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has revealed his potential plans for having another baby with his wife Hilaria.

The actor, who appeared on the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, is father to daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, Maria Lucia Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 16 months, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo "Leo" Angel, 7, Romeo Alejandro, 5, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, with Hilaria.

He also has a daughter named Ireland, 28, with former wife Kim Basinger, 70.

"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning and comes home, and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home," Baldwin said.

Reflecting on his family size, Baldwin humorously added, "I have eight children. I got my oldest daughter. She has a baby, and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon. I met my wife, and we got married and had seven kids in nine years. It's crazy."

When asked if he is done having children, Baldwin jokingly responded, “Oh man, how dare you ask me that question,” before admitting, "I think I'm done."

"I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me. I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting," Baldwin continued, reports people.com.

"Plus, we're all older. Whatever I've done in the past, I try not to be duplicative of that."

"Then all of a sudden I met my wife, who I love dearly. And every time the (youngest) baby would get to be two years old, we go, 'Maybe it's time for one more baby - just one more baby…' So we have seven kids."

