Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli's Movie Gets Delayed; Check Out Launch Date

Director Rajamouli and Superstar Mahesh Babu's yet-to-be-launched movie is in the pre-production stage. The makers of the movie had plans to commence the shoot in May or June of this year. The extensive pre-production work, however, has delayed the schedule by a few months.

The untitled film is getting indefinitely delayed and is expected to go on the floors sometime in September of this year. Rajamouli is also scouting a few suitable locations for the movie. Also, he is yet to complete the casting process.

Mahesh Babu is prepping for the film. It is going to be a forest adventure action drama set in the backdrop of African forests. Rajamouli is said to be collaborating with an international studio, which will co-produce the project. KL Narayana of Durga Arts will be producing the film, which will be released in the Summer of 2026.

