Prabhas Spotted At Airport, See Pics

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD has been in the news since a long time. The makers of the movie have announced the trailer date and it is going to be out to on June 10, 2024.

Prabhas was today spotted at the airport as he returned to Hyderabad from his Europe trip. The makers of the movie are all set to hold a series of special events in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, all of which will see the presence of the Salaar actor.

The film boasts of a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, and Pasupathy.The film is produced under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film will be released released in multiple languages. Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music.

The film will be gracing the screens on June 27, 2024.