Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Film Slips Sharply, Sees Big Drop in India

Prabhas’ latest horror-comedy The Raja Saab witnessed a sharp decline at the box office on its fourth day, registering a significant drop in earnings after a strong opening weekend. The film saw a steep 71 per cent fall in collections on Monday, reflecting mixed audience response across regions and languages.

According to early trade estimates, the film earned approximately Rs 5.4 crore net in India on Day 4, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that this figure represents a 71.7 per cent decline from Sunday’s earnings. On Day 3, the film had collected Rs 19.1 crore net, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 161 crore net. With Monday’s numbers added, the film’s total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 113.4 crore.

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab began its run with paid previews that fetched Rs 9.15 crore. The film recorded its highest single-day earnings on Friday (Day 2), collecting Rs 53.75 crore, driven largely by strong performance in the Telugu markets. Hindi belts also contributed significantly during the initial phase, adding nearly Rs 96 crore to the total.

However, the momentum slowed over the weekend. Saturday collections dipped to Rs 26 crore, a decline of 51.63 per cent, followed by a further drop on Sunday to Rs 19.1 crore, down 26.54 per cent. While a correction on Monday was expected due to lower weekday footfalls, the magnitude of the decline has raised concerns within trade circles.

The film has largely received negative feedback from both critics and audiences. India Today rated the film one-and-a-half stars, describing it as a weak and uninspired effort, stating that there is “hardly anything redeemable in this soulless film.”

Directed as a horror-comedy, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Brahmanandam, Nidhii Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Yogi Babu in key roles.