Prabhas, Maruthi’s Movie Gets Release Date 

Rebel Star Prabhas and Maruthi have been working on an untitled film. Prabhas is keeping himself busy with Project K and Salaar. He has already shot for several portions of the entertainer.

Prabhas Returns To City On July 23

Prabhas left to the USA for some treatment, and he will be returning to Hyderabad on July 23.As soon as Prabhas returns to the city, he will be joining for Salaar and Project K Promotions. He may not have time for Maruthi’s film.

Prabhas and Maruthi are planning to their film sometime in summer 2024. However an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, which failed to work at the box office. Adipurush managed to collect Rs 300 cr despite poor reviews and a severe backlash from viewers.

