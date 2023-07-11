Differences Between Producer And Director Over Ustaad Bhagat Singh 

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been making the headlines for all wrong reasons. The film is being held by Harish Shankar.

We are hearing reports that director Harish Shankar and the producers of the film had a clash on movie sets. Yes, what you read is right.

Going into details, Harish Shankar is said to have built a large set in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan has declined to join in the Hyderabad shoot. The sets arranged are said to be expensive.

The producer proposed building a similar set in Vizag, but Harish Shankar declined the proposal. They had a clash over this but it’s nothing officially confirmed.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Sree Leela plays an important role in the film.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in BRO. The film will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

