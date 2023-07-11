Here’s Why Bebika Dhurve Can’t Be Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve doesn’t need any introduction. She earned fans and enemies by being in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Last week, Salman Khan told Bebika Dhurve to behave well in the house. Bebika does the same by provoking others in the house.

Bebika Dhruve Can’t Be Eliminated

Salman Khan or Bigg Boss makers won’t be eliminating Bebika Dhruve anytime soon. The reality show's buffs don't want to see Bebika Dhruve in the house, and they are waiting for her eviction.

If you are one among them waiting for Bebika's elimination, we have some bad news in our store.

Bebika Dhruve can’t be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2, as she is providing content for the audience. The show organises might save Bebika Dhruve even this week from eviction.

Last week, too, Bebika was nominated but she didn’t get evicted as the makers have announced ‘No Elimination’.

Let’s wait and watch to whom Salman Khan is going to show an exit door.

Also Read: Cyrus Broacha's Sudden Elimination To Cover Salman Khan's Mistake

