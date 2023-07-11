BB OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Feeling Home Sick

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has become a strong and popular contestant in the house in recent days. Abhishek Malhan has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he stepped into the house.

Abhishek Malhan Might Be Winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek's fans are rooting for him everywhere, especially on social media. The show's die-hard fans are predicting that he will be the winner of the title this season. It is too early to talk about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, though. Let’s wait and see whether Abhishek will clinch the trophy.

Abhishek Malhan Gets Emotional in Bigg Boss House

Last night , Abhishek Malhan got emotional as he was missing his parents. His fans are pretty upset after seeing their favourite contestant feel homesick while in the house.

Abhishek's fans are pleading with Salman and the show's organisers to arrange a family weekend so that he gets to interact with his parents. It remains to be seen what the makers are going to plan for Abhishek Malhan this weekend.

Bigg Boss makers would surprise Abhishek Malhan for sure as the show's TRPs would also go high. The show organisers could surprise Abhishek Malhan this weekend.

