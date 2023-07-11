Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is garnering a lot of attention from the audience. Audience are loving it. One contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is constantly making the headlines. Any guesses? Yes, your guess is as good as ours. He is none other than Abhishek Malhan. Luckily, he hasn’t been nominated for this week's eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates

Let’s check out who all are nominated for Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth week elimination. Bebika Dhurve, Falak Naaz, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for this week's elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth week voting results

According to the reports, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt are getting the highest votes from ten viewers. They are safe for this week. Bebika, Falak Naaz and Avinash Sachdev are in bottom position with low percentage of votes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth week elimination

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2 4th week eviction, Bebika Dhurve may not get eliminated from the show as she is generating content for the viewers be it gossiping or provoking others in the house. Well, there is a chance for Falak Naaz or Avinash Sachdev to get evicted during the fourth round of elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

We are not so sure who would get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. If you have the answer or any prediction about Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth week elimination.

