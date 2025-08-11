Prabhas to Get Married Soon? Shyamala Devi's Big Surprise for Fans!

Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, has time and again teased fans about when he will get married. Due to his busy schedule of back-to-back pan-Indian projects, Prabhas was unable to find the right woman for marriage.

But, it looks like fans will not have to wait any longer, as Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi breaks the silence about the actor's marriage plans. Speaking to the media after visiting a temple, Shyamala Devi revealed that Prabhas would definitely get married soon, and their entire family had been praying for it.

Even though the bride's name is not yet revealed, Shyamala Devi assured that there will be positive news for crores of Prabhas fans to cheer in the future. Shyamala Devi also mentioned that the blessings of the late Krishnam Raju will always be there with the pan-Indian star.

Shyamala Devi emphasized that Prabhas' marriage will be a grand celebration, and she will definitely invite the media to the event. This comes as excellent news for his fans, who rarely get to hear anything about Prabhas' personal life.