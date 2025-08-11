Delhi: Man drowns in MCD’s temporarily shut swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A man drowned in a municipal swimming pool in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, the police said on Monday.

Ankit Kumar, 25, drowned on Sunday around 5.30 pm, soon after he, along with his brother and friends, entered the pool in BK-2 in Shalimar Bagh, the police said.

The pool is operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the police are inquiring if there was any negligence on the part of the civic agency’s staff or contractor.

Soon after Ankit’s friends noticed that he had lost consciousness in the pool, his friends and brother pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital, a police official said.

He reportedly died on the way to the hospital, he said.

Till the completion of the post-mortem, Ankit’s body has been kept at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital mortuary, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

Preliminary investigation showed that Ankit and his friends managed to sneak into the pool despite it being officially closed to the public, the police said.

The pool had been shut temporarily after its contractor failed to pay electricity dues, the police said.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage to rule out foul play or negligence on the part of the security personnel posted at the temporarily shut pool, the police said.

In a separate incident, the police registered a case against a builder in Jafrabad for staging a firing attack at his own office to implicate his financier.

The police said Md. Anish was arrested and his hired juvenile was detained for staging the firing to falsely implicate a financer to whom the builder owed a large amount of money. payment.

Anish was booked under penal provisions for criminal conspiracy and hiring, employing or engaging a child to commit an offence, the police said.

The police said on August 9, a firing incident in Gali No. 8, near Sana Public School, Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, was reported at Police Station Jafrabad.

Anish told police that he is a builder and that at about 2.30 p.m., upon arriving at his office in Gali No. 8, near Sana Public School, he found the glass of his window broken and suspected that the firing had been carried out by a person from whom he had borrowed money.

At the scene, the police team recovered an empty cartridge from the street, the police said.

A dedicated team, led by SHO, Jafrabad, examined CCTV footage and other sources, and eventually arrested suspect Mursleen,25, son of Shabudeen, resident of Jafrabad, the police said.

During interrogation, Mursleen confessed to his role in the incident, revealing that he worked for Anish and arranged for another person to fire at the builder’s office using a pistol provided by the latter himself. The pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Mursleen’s possession, the police said.

Based on his disclosure, Anish was arrested, and the juvenile shooter was detained, the police said.

