Poonam Kaur Attacks Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan: Demands Justice

Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur had acted in quite a handful of films before turning into a social media sensation with her cryptic posts, mainly on Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram. The actress had accused the director multiple times of causing significant harm, and she revealed that she had also lodged a complaint against him.

Now, Poonam has taken to her Instagram to draft fresh allegations against the popular director. "I have filed a complaint via email and spoke to Jhansi garu, who suddenly, after telling me that we will have a meeting, has delayed and asked me not to disturb her. People say that I have not named anyone; I am clearly saying I have a complaint about Trivikram Srinivas, who is protected by political Corrie and many people in the industry."

Poonam Kaur asserted that the director is receiving protection from both political leaders and industry professionals. Poonam went on to claim that she had spoken to the women's group and also wrote an email. She later went on to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with Team Jhansi back in September of last year.

The message reads that the women's group had initiated a process to set up a committee to hear Poonam's plea, and it also advised the actress to share her grievances only with the committee and not share them with anyone else.

While Poonam's allegations are yet to come out in the public domain, she continues to send social media into a frenzy with her bold claims, especially against Trivikram Srinivas.