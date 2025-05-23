NTR War 2 Teaser Damage Control: Too Late to Fix?

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Jr.NTR starrer War-2 has faced intense criticism from fans, and it is due for release on this year's Independence Day weekend. Released on the occasion of NTR's birthday, War 2 not only failed to amp up the existing hype but managed to bury the interest successfully that people had in the film.

Director Ayan Mukherji may have felt pressured to release the teaser on the specified date, given its subpar quality. Whatever might be the reason, the hype for War 2 before the teaser release and the buzz after are entirely different.

The poor VFX and the reduction of NTR to a typical villain in Indian cinema have stunned fans. The stunts he tried to do in the teaser were met with flak, and there was nothing new to rave about NTR's acting in the brief glimpse.

Owing to this sharp rebuttal, makers of War 2 are now in damage control mode. They took the audience feedback seriously and are now making a concerted effort to address the primary issue—the visual effects. Lately, audiences are outright rejecting anything that falls short of a certain standard, making VFX a major roadblock for production houses.

The same thing happened with Vishambhara. At least that movie was excused, as the director is still a newbie when compared to Ayan Mukherji, who has given some of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema. For some reason, Yash Raj Films always face this quality complaint in their movies. The release of the teaser for Pathaan elicited similar complaints from the public.

The issue was finally resolved by the time the movie was released, and now YRF and Ayan are running against the clock to ensure that the film's final output is perfect and doesn't face the backlash that the teaser faced. War 2 is an important film for the survival of YRF's spy universe.

Barring Pathaan, which had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Yash Raj Films doesn't seem to really know where they are going with this genre of films, and it remains to be seen if more clarity comes through War 2.

Also, the fact that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is generating humongous buzz with the limited promos that were released will give sleepless nights to the War 2 team. At this moment, Coolie is well placed above War 2 in the distributors' circle, and it needs a miracle from Ayan Mukherji and his team to surpass the Rajini mania - especially outside the Hindi belt.