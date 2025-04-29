NTR-Neel Film Gets June 25, 2026 Release Date: Tarak’s Biggest Blockbuster Loading?

The wait is over. The much-awaited combination of Jr.NTR and Prashanth Neel has locked the release date of their upcoming untitled film. NTR has given bulk dates to complete this movie and immediately move on to his next project with Nelson, which is alongside Devara-2.

The Tollywood star has War-2 with him this year, where he plays the antagonist. Very few details are revealed about his role and its impact, but the movie will surely generate a lot of buzz across the country as two acting powerhouses, Jr.NTR and Hrithik Roshan, come together for an epic and adventurous ride for the audiences.

Barring War-2, NTR won't be releasing any other movie this year but has announced a master move by sharing the release date of his next film with Prashanth Neel. The makers have managed to keep details under wraps for this movie, and as a result, even minute plot details are not yet known to fans.

But NTR has given the release date for the film, and it will be on June 25th, 2026. The date is a game-changing move, as NTR is planning to capitalize on the long weekend advantage. June 26th is Muharram and a public holiday across the country. So, the collections will skyrocket, and with Prashant Neel's admiration for NTR, it's pretty sure that he will make nothing short of a blockbuster.

Will NTR achieve a career-high gross with Neel's film? The release date appears to have been meticulously planned by the makers, and if the film successfully generates excitement among the public through its promotional content, there will be no stopping this Prashanth Neel film at the box office.