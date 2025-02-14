Nani’s HIT 3 Teaser to Be Out Soon – Official Date Awaited!

The highly anticipated investigative thriller HIT 3: The 3rd Case, starring Nani, is progressing at a brisk pace, with production nearing completion. The film, which commenced shooting in September last year, has already wrapped up a significant portion of its schedule.

According to the latest buzz, the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser on February 24, coinciding with Nani’s birthday. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, the team is currently filming an intense night action sequence featuring Nani and the antagonists, promising high-octane drama.

Nani will be seen as Arjun Sarkaar IPS in this much-awaited third installment of the HIT franchise. Srinidhi Shetty, known for her role in the KGF series, plays the female lead. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is being produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Unanimous Productions. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music.

Mark your calendars! HIT 3: The 3rd Case is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates!