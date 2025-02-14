President Murmu inaugurates 10th International Women’s Conference in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the inaugural session of the 10th edition of the International Women’s Conference at the Art of Living centre here on Friday. Over 500 delegates from 50 countries are expected to take part in the conference.

Speaking at the programme, President Murmu suggested every woman to look within and find a treasure trove of virtues, talents, mental and spiritual strength to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the society.

"It is not possible to break barriers and stereotypes without mental strength," she underlined.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living have inspired and helped people around the world to find inner peace through meditation and humanitarian services,” President Murmu said.

“We are at the edge of technological disruption. In such a competitive world, we should ensure our human values remain intact. This is where the role of women becomes important, because they lead with compassion and kindness."

Speaking about the need to work on mental health, President Murmu said: "You can break silence by creating safe spaces and support systems for everyone to share and express. It is not possible to break barriers and stereotypes without mental strength."

Celebrated actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini said: "Many people ask how I manage dance, performance, and public service? I say, ‘Just Be'. Yoga, dance, and meditation - taught by Gurudev - help me center myself.”

Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, speaking at the event, said: "Just Be is a reminder to stay grounded while chasing material success. Meditation and pranayama help us find balance and clarity. When women accept themselves fully, they gain confidence and independence.”

Besides, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises spoke about a paradigm shift in India’s policy-making, which has changed focus from women’s development to women-led development. In governance, business, and science, women are leading the way, she said.

The Union MoS said that it was a matter of pride that India's invaluable contribution and leadership in the world is through its wisdom and human values and “never through conquest".

In this, the work done by The Art of Living in bringing spiritual solace to millions of people across the globe with its stress-relief programmes and service projects, Shobha Karandlaje said.

Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, stated: "We are in a state of flux, facing pain, difficulty, and challenge. Never before have we needed this message of peace and tranquility more than today. With determination, will, and the practice of yoga and meditation, we can break barriers and navigate the challenges of our times. Every ceiling I have shattered was not by me but through my faith in God."

“Uniquely themed ‘Just Be,’ the conference called for a conscious pause, balance, acceptance of oneself, and resilience as avenues for navigating life’s challenges and driving meaningful change in the world,” she said.

